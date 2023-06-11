It will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Moline, IL
