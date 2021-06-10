Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 31% chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fa…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The forecast is c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area …
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…