Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 78 degrees is today's low. Today's f…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 45% chance …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an um…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. Tempera…
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.