Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Moline, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.