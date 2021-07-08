The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Moline, IL
