Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.