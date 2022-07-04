Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 78 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.