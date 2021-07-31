Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Moline, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

