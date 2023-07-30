The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…