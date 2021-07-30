Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Moline, IL
