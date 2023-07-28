Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 110. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.