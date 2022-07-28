Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Moline, IL
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
