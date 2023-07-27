The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.