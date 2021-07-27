Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of …
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
Moline's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …