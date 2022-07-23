Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 103. 76 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.