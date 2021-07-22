Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL

 Skip to main content
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

