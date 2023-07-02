Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Moline, IL
