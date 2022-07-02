Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
We've already been dealing with storms this morning, but the cold front doesn't arrive until late this afternoon. New storms are expected and a couple could be severe. Here's the latest information.
Highs in the 90s across Iowa Wednesday with increasing wind from east to west. As a cold front approaches and moves in, rain chances are coming back. Find out when rain will return to our area here.
Update: Severe weather threat ends for the Quad Cities, isolated showers still possible until 2 a.m. Sunday
The cold front has cleared the area and storms have pushed off to the east. Isolated showers are still possible until 2 a.m. tonight, but then dry conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…