Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph.