The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Moline, IL
