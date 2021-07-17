Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Moline, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.