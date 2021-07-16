 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News