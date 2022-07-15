Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL
