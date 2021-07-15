Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in th…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Most likely, t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low near 65F. W…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…