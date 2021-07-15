Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.