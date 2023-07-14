Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's for…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees to…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clo…