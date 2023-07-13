The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Moline, IL
