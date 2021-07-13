Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Moline, IL
