The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.