The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…