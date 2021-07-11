 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

