Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Most likely, t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 d…
Moline's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…