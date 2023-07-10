The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Moline, IL
