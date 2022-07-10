Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Moline, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.