The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Moline, IL
