The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.