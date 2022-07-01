 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Courtesy Car City of Moline

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News