Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.