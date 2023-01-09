Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Moline, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 12:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.