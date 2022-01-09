It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Moline, IL
Roadways in the Quad-City metropolitan area are covered in ice according to both Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.