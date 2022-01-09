 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

