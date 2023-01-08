 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Moline, IL

Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

