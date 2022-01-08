It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 12 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
- Updated
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. -4 degrees is today's low. Pa…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
For the drive home in Moline: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. A -11-degree low is fore…