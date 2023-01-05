 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

