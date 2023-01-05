It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Moline, IL
