Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Moline, IL

It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until WED 8:30 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

