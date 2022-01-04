 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News