Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CST. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.