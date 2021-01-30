Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Moline, IL
