Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

