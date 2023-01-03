Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until TUE 8:30 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.