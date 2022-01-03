 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News