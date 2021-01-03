It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.56. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL
