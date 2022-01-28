It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 11 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 11-degree low is forecaste…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 14 degrees is today's low. E…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. A -11-degree low is fore…
- Updated
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.