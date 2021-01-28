It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23.1. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL
