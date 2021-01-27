It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.22. 3 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Moline, IL
