It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15.42. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Moline, IL
